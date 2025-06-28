Pattaya high-mast streetlights darkened by wire theft — repairs underway amid public outcry

PATTAYA, Thailand – Eight high-mast streetlights along Sukhumvit Road—from Lotus Mall to Soi 85—have gone dark after high-voltage cables powering the control boxes were stolen. The Pattaya Public Works Department inspected the site and confirmed the theft, which has caused the outage. Repairs are ongoing, with an expected restoration time of about one week.







The Pattaya City Complaint Office promptly responded to public reports, coordinating with relevant authorities to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. However, many residents remain frustrated and are demanding tougher penalties for the wire thieves. Calls for increased police patrols and more surveillance cameras have grown louder, especially for dark and hazardous areas such as the Rongpo-Khao Mai Kaew road and near the Motorway bridge.



Residents have also raised serious safety concerns about poorly lit areas in Pattaya, describing them as very dark and dangerous spots prone to frequent accidents. Complaints have been made about locations such as the road between Nong Pla Lai and Takiantia, Chaiyaphonvithi 1/1—where fallen trees have damaged power lines—and Naklua Soi 17, all reported as extremely dark at night. Despite these reports, residents say responses have been delayed or passed between different jurisdictions, leaving these risky areas unattended. Many urge officials to conduct inspections around 7 PM to fully understand the extent of the darkness and the safety risks it poses.

Some suspect that the same group of professional thieves may be responsible for similar cable thefts in other parts of Pattaya, including underground wiring near water pumps in Soi 93.

Local voices are urging Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and city officials to step up efforts to catch the criminals behind these thefts. Suggestions include tighter monitoring of scrap metal buyers who might be purchasing stolen cables, along with more frequent police patrols and expanded surveillance camera coverage to deter future incidents and improve public safety.



To help address these and other city concerns, Pattaya offers a dedicated hotline, 1337, enabling residents and visitors to quickly report issues related to public safety, sanitation, traffic, and local disturbances. This direct line to city officials ensures swift assistance and fosters a safer, more orderly Pattaya for everyone.







































