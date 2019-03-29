Pattaya plans upgrade to King Rama IX sailing monument

Pattaya plans to upgrade the landscaping around the King Rama IX sailing monument.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat toured the Beach Road monument with city and culture officials March 26. He said the monument – erected to honor HM the late King Bhumibol’s winning voyage from Hua Hin in the 4th Southeast Asian Games – to be fenced off and made more prominent to tourists.

No specific details, budget or timeline was disclosed, but city engineers were ordered to create a plan and present it to the city council. (PCR)