Central Thailand civil defense volunteers learned rescue skills during training in Khao Maikaew.

Fireman Attasit Arjmontree led the March 27-29 workshop at the Ban Suan LK Resort with volunteers from Nakhon Ratchasima.

Skills taught included rope use, rappelling, fire aid, CPR and casualty management.

The training provided by Nongprue fire and rescue experts was aimed at bolstering expertise in disaster situations.