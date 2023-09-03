Pattaya Orphanage commemorates 20th anniversary of Father Ray’s passing

In a heartfelt tribute, the Pattaya Orphanage and Sotpattana School for the Deaf came together for an intimate gathering to honor the 20th anniversary of the passing of Rev. Raymond A. Brennan CSsR. The focal point of this gathering was the statue erected in his memory, nestled within the serene grounds of the Pattaya Orphanage.







This poignant event welcomed a select group of special guests, among them former residents who once called the Orphanage their home, as well as an adoptive family hailing from Germany. The occasion was graced by the presence of Fr. Michael Weera Phangrak and Fr. Francis Xavier Kritsada Sukkaphat, who led the blessing of the newly renovated administrative building and the top-floor dormitory for older boys.







Following these solemn blessings, a brief yet heartfelt memorial service unfolded. Close friends of Fr. Ray, including Mr. Premprecha Dibbayawan and his wife Supanee, Elfi Seitz who has lived in Pattaya for over 40 years. Mr. Didier Moly of Les Amis de l’Orphelinat de Pattaya, France and Mr. Pratheep ‘Peter’ Malhotra of the Pattaya Mail Media Group, shared touching reminiscences of their cherished friend. The service culminated with a special tribute by Mr. Panya Yotkham, who as an orphan child lived here, a testament to the remarkable success that can emerge from the care and support provided by Father Ray and this home.







Towards the conclusion of the service, a poignant moment was created as each child and guest placed a rose around Fr. Ray’s statue while the touching melody of “Unsung Hero” played in the background. It was a simple yet powerful gesture that encapsulated the enduring spirit of Fr. Ray’s legacy.







The evening continued with a special dinner, fostering a warm and familial atmosphere among all participants. Through this commemorative gathering, the memory of Fr. Raymond A. Brennan lives on in the thoughts and prayers of those present. May his benevolent spirit continue to watch over and bless the lives of children, disabled individuals, and the underprivileged, forever guiding them towards a brighter future.























