Pattaya Oks hospital for Koh Larn

The Pattaya City Council approved construction of a small hospital on Koh Larn to allow residents and tourists to treat minor illnesses and injuries without needing to go to the mainland.







The Koh Lan Public Health Office will offer health promotion, disease control, health rehabilitation and consumer protection. The council unanimously voted to approve the 64-million-baht budget, which will be disbursed over 27 months.

The move comes as Koh Larn has virtually locked itself away from the rest of Pattaya during the coronavirus pandemic, shining more light on the island’s need for self-sufficiency.













