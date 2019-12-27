Pattaya officials lobby 10,000 Chinese for business

Top Chonburi and tourism officials welcomed a convention of 10,000 Chinese beauty industry executives and sales agents to Pattaya, hoping to foment more business from the mainland.

Pan Chiew Pao, a large cosmetics and beauty company in China, held its annual year-end sales awards at the Royal Cliff Hotels’ PEACH convention center to reward its direct sales affiliates and Thai officials hoping to bring business to Chonburi lined up to greet them.

The convention included seminars on international expansion and concerts from famous singers.

Among the Thai officials lobbying the Chinese delegation were ML Sirin Rongsong, advisor to the Young Asia Chinese Entrepreneur Trade Association, Pattaya mayoral advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai, Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization Vice President Sakol Phonlookin, and Deputy Tourist Police Division chief Pol. Maj. Gen. Angkul Kaikung.

The Thais impressed upon the Chinese group that Pattaya and Chonburi were large population centers that could be great markets for Pan Chiew Pao.