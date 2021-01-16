Pattaya-Nong Plalai community opens ‘relief cupboard’ to feed unemployed

Faced with a fresh round of economic hardship, Pattaya-Nong Plalai sub district reopened its “relief cupboard” to offer food and necessities to struggling residents.







Mayor Pinyo Homklin, his top deputies, council members and municipal employees were on hand for the Jan. 15 opening of the “Tu Pan Suk” in front of the subdistrict office.

The first cupboard was opened last year during the area’s months-long shutdown. Now, with Chonburi locked down during Thailand’s coronavirus second wave, the subdistrict called on civil servants and municipal employees to donate dried food, rice and consumer products again.

The idea is that people can take only what they need from the cupboard, sharing rice, food and other items with their neighbors.

The subdistrict has plans for two more cupboard openings as the crisis continues.













