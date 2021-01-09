Pattaya new overseas arrivals find empty streets after 2-week quarantine

There aren’t many tourists left in Pattaya, but at least a few arrived in town without knowing all the bars were closed.

Five men looking for some afternoon action on Pattaya’s infamous Soi 6 on Jan. 8 were disappointed to find none of the bars-cum-brothels were open.







One of the men, a Briton who provided only his last name, Anderson, said he had not heard the government had ordered bars closed two weeks ago.

Staring at the desolate street, Anderson said he hoped Pattaya would quickly return to normal.



















