Pattaya-Naklua Lan Pho market construction will take another month

Even in the best of times, traffic Naklua’s Lan Pho Market is bad. With the main parking lot closed, it’s horrendous.







Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai inspected the mayhem July 24, promising reporters that the roadwork that has closed the lot in front of the popular seafood market definitely will be completed within a month.

Naklua Road has been ripped up to lay new, larger sewage and storm-runoff drainage pipes, a project that has disrupted the entire community. With the front lot closed, shoppers must park in back of the market.

The congestion, always bad, especially on holidays and weekends, has turned nightmarish with lanes closed by the construction and the need for cars to drive around the back of the market.











