Pattaya mayoral candidate lodges complaints against rivals

Sakchai Taengho, the independent candidate who contested unsuccessfully in the May 22, Pattaya mayoral elections lodged complaints with the Central Election Commission accusing two of his rivals of breaking election laws.

Sakchai brought 3 points of contention to the attention of the election officials. He accused his rivals of erecting more than the legally allowed campaign posters which, according to the law must not exceed 5 times the total number of polling stations. He said that he had photographs and video clips as evidence, which has already been submitted to the Central Election Commission. He said by doing so the rivals were taking unfair advantage of the other candidates.







The second complaint was that two ballots for the election of the mayor went missing from one of the polling stations. He said that this disappearance was practically impossible to happen, was dishonest and needed to be thoroughly investigated. Sakchai also claimed that some of the candidates were helping to sell products on social media. This was also illegal and he had photos and videos to prove the wrongdoing.





The election Commission accepted the complaints for investigation and consideration. The EC has 60 days to certify the results of the election. If there is still doubt the matter will be forwarded to the Court of Appeal. This process could take a long time, so the EC could certify the results pending a verdict by the court.

Sakchai said that if the accused were proven guilty of wrongdoing by the court, the election results will be declared null and void and the offenders will be removed from office. They could also face a ban on their voting rights, a fine and/or even a jail sentence.



Sakchai went on to say that during his eight years as Banglamung district Chief, he had seen many problems that Pattaya needed to solve. He said successive administrations failed to address these problems and they still persist. He reiterated that he was not looking for excuses to call a new election, but just wanted to determine that the last elections were honest and fair.



Sakchai said, “Though I received only 990 votes, but they were honest votes and even if I did not win the election, I will continue to serve the people as I have always done. My assistance center will be open for residents to visit and lodge complaints and ask for assistance whenever needed.”

































