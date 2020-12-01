Pattaya marks 42nd anniversary

Pattaya officials marked the city’s 42nd anniversary with hopes that its 43rd year will be much better.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri and Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome led civil servants in the 8 a.m. alms-giving to monks before everyone paid respects to spirits and the statue of King Thaksin the Great, Pattaya’s honorary city father.







Officials also laid a wreath for Prinya Chaowaritthamrong, the former Industry Ministry permanent secretary who donated the ten rai of land where Pattaya City Hall now sits.

Pattaya came into being with the Pattaya City Administration Act of 1978. Before that, the area was known as Naklua Sanitation District, established in 1956, which was expanded to South Pattaya in 1964 with a manageable size of 22.2 sq. kilometers.

As Pattaya grew, the government issued the Pattaya City Administration Act of 1978, dissolving the Naklua Sanitation District and Pattaya City was born. The city has been administered under a special autonomous system of city management since November 29, 1978. (PCPR)



















