Pattaya markets batten down safety protocols

Shoppers arriving Tuesday at the Wat Sutthawat Flea Market found there was only one way in and out, just one of the safety measures reintroduced in the wake of the Samut Sakhon coronavirus outbreak.







Across Pattaya, fresh and flea markets tightened up disease-control measures that had become lax in the months since Thailand’s Covid-19 shutdown ended.

Entrances have now been closed, temperature checks made on all entrants, face mask use enforced and hand sanitizer bottles refilled.

The Samut Sakhon outbreak is a reminder to Thailand residents that the pandemic is still raging outside the borders and slack compliance with basic safety measures can quickly lead to the type of outbreak the country has seen in recent days.













