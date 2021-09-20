Pattaya man nearly burns for love

A Pattaya man nearly took his burning love to the extreme, threatening to set himself on fire after his girlfriend left him.

Chaiwut Kerdjae, 35, doused himself in gasoline and stood ready to self-immolate outside his Naklua Soi 15 house Sept. 19. Alarmed neighbors pleaded with him not to light a match and they eventually talked Chaiwut out of his suicide bid.







Neighbors then hosed off the lovelorn man, eliminating the threat. Police arrived, took a report and asked neighbors to contact them again if Chaiwut tries it again.

Boonlor Iampinyo, the father of Chaiwut’s girlfriend, said the couple had a big argument, after which his daughter packed her bags and moved back home.



Chaiwut begged her to return, but she remained steadfast.

The man then threatened to self-immolate, hoping his lover would have sympathy and come back. No word whether the stunt worked or not.

































