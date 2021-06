A Pattaya man awakened by his dog overnight found a 30-kilogram python in his 2nd hand car storage facility.

Suchart Suwachart, 63, said his dog raised the alarm around 1 a.m. June 28. He was shocked to discover the size of the disturbance.

Unable to wrangle such a monster himself, Suchart called animal control, which took about 15 minutes to corral the four-meter reptile.

The python was taken to an uninhabited area and released.