Pattaya locals claim angry spirits haunting local road

East Pattaya residents have a message for those looking to clean house for the new year: Don’t dump your shrines here.

Locals on Soi Khao Pho Thong near Mabprachan Lake said more than 20 home shrines have been dumped under a group of big trees.







Buddhists believe a household god inhabits each shrine, so dumping broken homes for deities brings bad luck and even malevolent spirits to the street, residents complained.

Locals claimed motorists wouldn’t use the street at night, even though it ends in a major T-shaped intersection.



They want Nongprue Subdistrict officials to clean up the shrines, post a sign prohibiting more dumping and even call in an exorcist named “Mor Pla Ghostbuster” to exorcise spirits from their backyard.







































