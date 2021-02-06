Pattaya locals and expats get free haircuts during tough economic times

Jutamas Beauty School is giving away free haircuts twice weekly to help students learn and save Pattaya locals some money.

Both Thais and expats took advantage of the free cuts at the Grand Hall Market Feb. 5, where they were performed by both instructors and beauty school students.







Jutamas teachers said the vocational students need real-world practice in cutting hair and the school wanted to help Pattaya residents during these hard economic times. Haircuts aren’t that expensive, but even saving a couple hundred baht can mean a lot to people without jobs, they said.

The free haircuts are offered at the market opposite the Mitayon showroom Tuesdays and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



















