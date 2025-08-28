Pattaya launches second community initiative to preserve Nok Yang and Naklua Canals

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city organized the second phase of its conservation project for Nok Yang Canal, Naklua Canal, and surrounding areas to promote community participation in preserving these waterways as eco-tourism attractions.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai presided over the cleanup and restoration activity at the Naklua Canal Bridge, joined by Chukeat Nongyai, Assistant Secretary to the Mayor; Panrada Attohi, Deputy City Clerk; local officials; community leaders; and residents. The project focuses on clearing debris and restoring natural balance to the canals while raising awareness of environmental stewardship.







Nok Yang and Na Kluea Canals are part of an old community in Naklua Subdistrict, Banglamung District, with historic architecture and commercial activity. Rapid urban expansion, changes in building and business patterns along the canals, and water pollution from improper waste disposal have threatened the area’s ecosystem.

The city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment led the project to clean and rehabilitate the waterways, encouraging residents to actively participate in maintaining the canals. Officials emphasized that sustaining the canals’ health is essential for the ecosystem and for promoting Pattaya as a sustainable eco-tourism destination.



































