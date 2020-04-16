Pattaya, Jomtien beaches see calm skies with isolated thundershowers

Thailand Weather Forecast

The heat low cover upper Thailand with hot to very hot condition, and the southerly and the southeasterly winds blow in with the humidity ruling the lower North, the Northeast, the Central and the East regions.





Hot weather covers with very hot in some of the upper country while outbreaks of thundershowers are likely in some of the lower North, the Northeast, the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East regions. People should beware of the severe weather.

Dust situation: In the upper North, less accumulation is forecast while the upper Central region including Bangkok and its vicinity has also less accumulation of dust/smog.

Bangkok Weather Forecast

During 16 – 19 Apr, hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers. During 20 – 21 Apr, hot to very hot. Minimum temperature 26-28 °C. Maximum temperature 34-40°C. Southerly wind 10-20 km/hr.

Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Hot with isolated thundershowers mostly in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 34-38 °C. Easterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.

Pattaya Weather Forecast

During 16 – 19 Apr, hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers. During 20 – 21 Apr, hot to very hot. Minimum temperature 23-28 °C. Maximum temperature 34-40°C. Easterly wind 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter.

General Forecast and Cautions

During 16 – 19 Apr, the heat low cell covers upper Thailand. Hot to very hot weather is expected in these areas. The southerly wind and the southeasterly winds prevail across the Northeast and the East lead to isolated thundershowers. The easterly wind prevailing over the Gulf and the South will be stronger with more rain and isolated heavy rain with gusty wind. During 20 – 21 Apr, the heat low cell covers the upper country with hot to very hot in the areas. For the South, the easterly wind will be weakening and cause less rain.

Cautions

People in upper Thailand should be careful of hot to very hot.











