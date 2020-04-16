Thai returnees from overseas limited to 200 per day

BANGKOK– The government will be able to receive Thai returnees from other countries on the condition that their daily arrivals are limited at 200, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.







CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul agreed that the government would receive up to 200 returnees a day so that it could guarantee effective COVID-19 control.

“We have experiences in this matter. I believe that with this system, Thai people can return with conveniences,” Dr Taweesin said.

He also said that the government would on April 16 have its plan for the return of Thai exchange students stranded in the United States.

The spokesman dismissed the criticism that the government took better care of returnees while letting local residents starve.

He said public health measures and quarantine facilities were arranged for returnees because without their quarantine, COVID-19 would quickly spread and cause great damage.

“The government is doing its duties. It comes up with comprehensive plans and takes good care of everybody. For the local residents who are not sick, the government also takes care of them but the care may not be as quick as they want. People in all countries share the same economic problems,” Dr Taweesin said. (TNA)











