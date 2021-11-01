Pattaya hot and partly cloudy towards the festive weekend

Pattaya and Eastern Region

Hot and scattered thundershowers mostly in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C and maximum temperature 33-34 °C. Easterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave height below 1 meter.







Across Thailand

The high-pressure system covers the Northeast and the south China Sea while the easterly and the southeasterly winds prevails across upper Thailand. At the same time, the easterly winds prevail across the Gulf and the South. Thundershowers are likely over the country with heavy rains in some of the South. People in the South should beware of the severe condition and its accumulation that may cause flash flood and over flows.











































