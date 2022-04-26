Pattaya hosts Buddhist relics exhibition and contest

Pong Subdistrict in East Pattaya and the Mongkolsai Buddha Amulet Chonburi Club hosted a Buddhist votive tablet contest to promote tourism and religious study.

Votive tablets typically bear images of Buddha and of bodhisattvas. Some also have impressed dharani or sacred impressions. They were made by Buddhist monks in order to create merit for themselves. The tablets were believed to bring good fortune and protection to their donor.



The April 23-24 exhibition at Pong’s multipurpose dome at the Mabprachan Reservoir saw contestants enter their tablets, coins and amulets to win prizes of up to 100,000 baht.

Many collectors were interested and attended to buy Buddha votive tablets. Many vendors joined the event occupying more than 100 stalls to ‘rent’ Buddha votive tablets from across the country.







This event was held to boost up the economy in Pong and tourism in Pattaya and Banglamung District as well.



































