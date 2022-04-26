Dolphin Pattaya Rotarians celebrate Songkran with ‘Rod Nam Dum Hua’ ceremony

Members of the Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, their families and friends paid respects to the elders at the annual Songkran ‘Rod Nam Dum Hua’ ceremony.

Charter President Dr. Otmar Deter the revered elder of the club along with Dr. Margret Deter, President Chanunda Kongphol and Elfi Seitz, led the April 16 ceremony at the Rotary club’s home in Naklua. Many family members and friends joined in the festivities.



Everyone took turns to pour scented water on the hands of the elders and ask for their blessings.

Dr Otmar gave his blessings, saying he considers the entire Rotary club to be one big family that works together to help the needy and underprivileged in our communities. He wished every one good health and prosperity throughout the New Year.





































