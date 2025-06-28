EEC launches “EEC Connext” to boost local products and empower grassroots economy

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO), through its Area and Community Division, has launched the “EEC Connext” initiative—an ambitious project aimed at strengthening the grassroots economy in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). This program is designed to bridge local enterprises with investors by fostering business matching opportunities and expanding market access for SMEs and community-based businesses in Chonburi, Rayong, and Chachoengsao.







EEC Connext builds upon the success of the EEC Select program, which highlights outstanding local products and services. While EEC Select identifies high-quality, health-focused goods rooted in local wisdom, EEC Connext serves as the next step: integrating these products into broader investment and supply chains, both domestically and internationally.

According to Mr. Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the EECO, “EEC Connext is a strategic platform that links communities, industrial estates, and markets. By enhancing product standards and expanding trade access, we’re enabling local businesses to participate meaningfully in the global economy.”







More than 30 curated products from SMEs, community enterprises, and industrial estates have been selected for promotion under the EEC Connext banner. These products will be showcased at two major trade events:

Thailand Wellness & Healthcare 2025 : 26–29 June 2025, Hall 101, BITEC Bangna

: 26–29 June 2025, Hall 101, BITEC Bangna Smart SME Expo 2025: 7–10 August 2025, Halls 7–8, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

In addition to exhibitions, both events will feature Business Matching sessions, facilitating direct connections between local producers and potential investors or partners.

The initiative also supports Wellness Tourism by promoting certified “EEC Select Best Service” operators offering high-quality wellness experiences in the three EEC provinces. This effort aligns with the growing demand for health-conscious travel and offers new income streams for local communities.



Through EEC Connext and EEC Select, the EECO aims to distribute economic benefits more equitably, generate new revenue channels, and enhance overall quality of life in the region. These programs reflect the EEC’s broader vision of inclusive and sustainable development.

The EECO welcomes all stakeholders, investors, and members of the public to participate in these upcoming events, support local innovation, and contribute to the long-term growth of the EEC region.



































