Pattaya ‘gold lottery’ busted

A South Pattaya gold dealer was arrested for running an illegal lottery that awarded gold, not cash, as prizes.

Penchan Worathongchai, 48, was taken into custody along with her remaining lotto tickets Dec. 26 at the Wat Chaimongkol Market. She was charged with illegal gambling and running a lottery drawing without a permit.

Underground gold lotteries are common and, in recent years, have been mostly ignored by Pattaya police since 2015 when a crackdown saw three different lotteries busted and several people arrested, all of them Wat Chai Market dealers.















