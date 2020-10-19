Pattaya girls invited to join Little Noppamas pageant

By Pattaya Mail
0
113
This year’s Little Noppamas pageant is scheduled for Saturday, October 31, at 2.30 p.m. at Terminal 21 Pattaya.

Pattaya girls are invited to join the Loy Krathong pageant organized by the city and Lions Club of Pattaya-Taksin.



Please Support Pattaya Mail

During an Oct. 17 news conference, city tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and club President Areerat Sirisangvorn announced the Little Noppamas contest is scheduled to be held Oct. 31 at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.

Loading…

The 2:30 p.m. pageant called “Conserving and Carrying on Thai Tradition” will have two categories of participants, ages 15-18 and 9-12.

Girls can win prize money, trophies and sashes. Sign up at Terminal 21. (PCPR)

Girls can win prize money, trophies and sashes. Sign up at Terminal 21.





The Little Noppamas pageant’s theme is “Conserving and Carrying on Thai Tradition.”


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR