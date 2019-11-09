Marine Department issues Loy Krathong warnings

The Marine Department issued warnings for Loy Krathong to prevent accidents by lovers casting their floats adrift on the water.

Pier operators were ordered to ensure signs are posted stating occupancy limits and sufficient lights and fencing. Operators also were advised to have staff on hand to control crowds.

Boat captains also were warned to refrain from alcohol use and not overload their vessels. All boats must have the required number of life jackets and fire extinguishers, the department said.

Loy Krathong revelers also were warned not to drink to excess.