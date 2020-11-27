Pattaya Fireworks Festival to tailor show to home crowd

Foreign teams are locked out of Thailand, but the show will go on for the Pattaya Fireworks Competition, which will light up the city Friday and Saturday.

Thailand’s ultra-conservative approach to virus control precluded the Chinese, American, British and other foreign exhibitors that delighted crowds in past years from participating, but organizers believe there are enough talented Thai pyrotechnic experts to delight fireworks fans.







The “Light is Life” spectacular features a Thai-music soundtrack controlled by Sib Thunwa Event Maker Co., including “Kang Kao Kin Kluy” modern songs from the country’s four regions, “Thai Tiew Thai Pai Dai Took Wan” (“Thais Visit Thailand Every Day”) and more.

City officials admitted the actual fireworks displays will look different than previous years, as well.

Parisa Thanapornkawin, arts chief for the Pattaya Tourism Promotion Department, said the show will highlight Thailand’s identity with songs familiar to Thais, who will make up the overwhelming percentage of the audience since Pattaya currently has only a handful of foreign tourists.

Each night will feature eight rounds of pyrotechnics starting at 9:30 p.m. and spread over two hours. Themes will run the gamut from rice farming to agriculture to natural wonders. The second night’s finale will aim to appear like angels dancing across the sky.









The fireworks festival also features live music from favorite bands Mean, Big Ass, Boom Boom Cash, and Buddha Bless, as well as 140 street booths selling food and souvenirs from 4 p.m. until midnight.

