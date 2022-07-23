Pattaya fines 10 businesses for improperly placed signs

Pattaya fined 10 companies for installing signs – many of them legal – in the wrong place.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said July 21 that signs placed on public land or in places that would block the visions of drivers has been a problem for years, but city hall didn’t take any action against the sign owners due to the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Now that things are getting back to normal, the legal leeway has ended, he said.







The deputy mayor noted that many of the signs had legal licenses and paid signboard taxes, but that they were installed in places not allowed by law. In some cases, they were located in places that created blind spots for drivers.

Going forward, the city will fine the sign owner 2,000 baht and remove the billboard, Manote said.

Pattaya regulations designate 20 places where signs can be lawfully installed and city regulatory officers will be checking locations around the city to ensure standards are met, he added.



































