Pattaya feels the chill as strong winds and rough seas grip the gulf

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and much of eastern Thailand are experiencing cooler-than-usual conditions as a strong cold air mass from China continues to blanket upper Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

While Pattaya is not seeing extreme cold, the influence of high pressure has brought noticeably cooler mornings, drier air, and stronger winds. Authorities are advising residents and visitors, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, to take care during the cooler weather and remain alert to fire risks due to dry and windy conditions.







In the South, rainfall has generally eased, including along the eastern Gulf coast, but scattered thunderstorms are still affecting parts of the lower South. The relatively strong northeast monsoon continues to impact the Gulf of Thailand, keeping sea conditions rough.

Marine conditions around Pattaya and nearby coastal areas remain a concern. The Gulf of Thailand is experiencing fairly strong winds, with wave heights around 2 metres offshore, and higher in areas affected by thunderstorms. The Thai Meteorological Department has urged small boats in the lower Gulf to remain ashore for at least another day, while larger vessels are advised to proceed with caution.

Coastal communities along the eastern seaboard, including Pattaya, are also being warned to watch for strong waves breaking along the shoreline, particularly during periods of increased wind or unsettled weather.



Air quality across upper Thailand, including Chonburi province, remains within low to moderate levels for dust and haze accumulation, as limited air circulation continues. While no severe pollution levels have been reported, sensitive groups are encouraged to monitor conditions and limit prolonged outdoor activity if necessary.

Weather authorities say the cooler conditions are expected to persist in the short term, with gradual changes depending on the strength of the cold air mass and monsoon winds affecting the region.



































