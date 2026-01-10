Belavia launches first direct flights from Belarus to Pattaya, expanding Thailand’s long-haul European reach

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently welcomed Belavia Belarusian Airlines’ inaugural direct flight from Minsk to Pattaya (U-Tapao Rayong–Pattaya International Airport) on 9 January at 12.00 Hrs. It is part of a two-route expansion from Belarus to Pattaya and Phuket (landing 12 January at 12.25 Hrs) that increases long-haul connectivity to Thailand under the TAT’s airline focus strategy that extends the country’s reach into a new high-value European markets.







The welcome ceremony was attended by H.E. Mr. Uladzimir Baravikou, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to Thailand (with residence in Hanoi), and Ms. Suladda Sarutilavan, Director of the TAT Europe Region, together with Thailand’s private and public-sector tourism partners in extending a warm reception to the airline and its passengers.



Ms. Suladda said the launch of Belavia’s direct dual service grows the kingdom’s long-haul network and promotes TAT’s airline focus strategy by creating new access from a high-potential European market with growing travel demand. She added that direct connectivity to key beach resorts in Thailand is essential to maintain kingdom’s global competitiveness and ensure it remains a preferred leisure destination for quality long-stay travellers.

Belavia, the national airline of the Republic of Belarus, was established in 1996 and operates flights to over 50 destinations, with a focus on Russia and other Eastern European countries.

The new routes expand travel options for Belarusian nationals to Asia, introducing an important addition for the national carrier which currently operates long-haul flights to Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Previously tourists from Belarus had to travel to Thailand via connecting flights from Minsk to Russia or Dubai.

The airline is launching the new Minsk-Pattaya and Minsk-Phuket direct routes using a 281-seat Airbus 230-200, operating the new service to Thailand initially as charter flights, with plans to add scheduled service for the summer.







Belarusian visitors are considered emerging long-stay travellers, with an average stay of 10 days. The market is dominated by established tour operators with strong preferences for all-inclusive stays, wellness tourism, sports and soft adventure activities.

For 2025 the TAT said tourist arrival from Belarus to Thailand totalled 32,179 persons, an increase of 56.48% compared to 2024. (TAT)











































