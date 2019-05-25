Pattaya eyes 35 million baht for flood-relief pumps

Pattaya engineers have requested 35 million baht to buy 13 more pumps to dry out flood-ravaged sections of the city.

Sanitation Engineering Department chief Anuwat Thongkam said the budget request will be considered by the Pattaya City Council May 27.

Pattaya has a long-term plan to spend 800 million baht to manage storm drainage on Railway Road and shuttle it to canals to the north and south.

In the mid-term, Pattaya also has a list of 20 smaller projects to relieve chronic flooding around the city including the Nongyai Community, Thepprasit Road, Pattaya Floating Market, Mum Aroi intersection on Third Road, southern Sukhumvit Road and Soi Wat Thamsamakkee.