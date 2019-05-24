Cabinet announces 3 June National Holiday

The Cabinet, during its meeting on 14 May 2019, approved the proposal by the Secretariat of the Cabinet designating 3 June each year a national holiday.

3 June is the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Su­thida Bajrasudhabimala­lakshana.

On 1 May 2019, His Majesty the King gave a royal command naming General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya the new queen. The royal command stated that His Majesty the King had married General Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya legally and in accordance with royal traditions.

Later, another royal command was issued on the Coronation Day, 4 May 2019, bestowing upon Queen Suthida the title of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, with full royal honors in accordance with royal traditions.