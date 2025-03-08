Pattaya ensures smooth pedestrian movement and maintains order during Beach Music Festival

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City authorities have intensified efforts to regulate sidewalk vendors along the beachfront during the ongoing Pattaya Music Festival (March 7-8) to ensure smooth pedestrian movement and maintain order.

The crackdown has sparked mixed reactions from the public. Some support the enforcement, stating that selling in restricted areas is a violation, even if vendors are trying to make a living. Others question why vendors are allowed in certain areas, like South Pattaya, where they reportedly block sidewalks and traffic. Some suggest that authorities should create designated vending zones to allow street vendors to operate legally and affordably.







Complaints were also raised about illegal vendors occupying Soi 1 and Soi 2 days before the festival, allegedly monopolizing spaces. Concerns were voiced about aggressive street solicitors in parking lots of major supermarkets, urging officials to investigate.

“The locals renting out spaces are less successful at finding customers compared to outsiders. This post really tests IQ and EQ. At the parking lots of Lotus and Big C in South Pattaya, there are often people walking around with big signs.”



“More than one person writes sad messages asking people to buy wicker baskets, snacks, and dairy products, claiming various problems. If you don’t buy, they keep pressuring you. Please check this out. What event is going on? It’s selling well. Just arrest them all, they’re all Cambodians.”

As Pattaya continues to balance tourism and street vending regulations, the debate over fair trade and city order remains ongoing.























