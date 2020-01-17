Pattaya court issues arrest warrant for turncoat red-shirt fugitive

The Pattaya Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for a former red-shirt antigovernment protester who helped lead the siege on the 2009 ASEAN summit at the Royal Cliff Beach Resort after he again failed to appear for his Supreme Court sentencing.



Waipot Arpornrat, a former member of the United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship who last year switched sides to the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, was sentenced in absentia to four years in prison by the high court Jan. 15.

Twelve former red shirts are now serving time at the Pattaya Remand Prison in Nong Plalai. Three others sentenced in absentia by the Supreme Court remain in hiding. Arrest warrants have a 10-year validity.