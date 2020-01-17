Drunk security guard falls from railway bridge

A drunk security guard was injured after falling off a bridge over the East Pattaya railroad tracks.

Danai Kemklad, 38, suffered a head wound and cuts after tumbling from the 5-meter-high bridge near Soi Nernplabwan Jan. 16. Paramedics had to carry him for nearly a kilometer as the ambulance was unable to reach the scene.



Loading…



Local resident Saharat Krudngan, 31, called authorities, saying he saw Danai sitting on the bridge’s railing and urged him not to jump. He returned to find him gone.

Stinking of alcohol, Danai may have jumped or simply just fell, police said.