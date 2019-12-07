Pattaya Countdown expands again, Dec. 29-31

The annual Pattaya Countdown New Year’s music festival continues its resurgence this year, expanding to three days, Dec. 29-31.

Once a weeklong event, the concert fest at Bali Hai Pier was chopped to just one day in 2017. Last year it doubled to two days and adds a third day this year.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh chaired a Dec. 5 planning meeting with police, covering security, traffic and litter issues.

Performers have not yet been confirmed and will be announced at a later date.

Road in and out of the pier will be closed to traffic from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m..