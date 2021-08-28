Pattaya continues Covid-19 testing as Chonburi reports 972 new cases

With daily coronavirus cases still hovering around 1,000 in Chonburi, Pattaya officials continue to test residents in high-risk communities.

Mayoral advisor Damrongkiat Pinitkan and public health nurses visited the low-income Nernrodfai Community Aug. 26, packed with tiny houses filled with people working in high-risk occupations.







About 50 people registered for the antigen kit tests. No results of the tests were disclosed.

Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, reported 156 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, among 972 recorded in all of Chonburi.



Damrongkiat estimated about half of Pattaya’s high-risk residents have been tested and more tests will be carried out until cases fall to manageable levels.

































