Pattaya continues Covid-19 testing as Chonburi reports 972 new cases

By Warapun Jaikusol
Pattaya officials continue to test residents in high-risk communities for Covid-19.

With daily coronavirus cases still hovering around 1,000 in Chonburi, Pattaya officials continue to test residents in high-risk communities.

Mayoral advisor Damrongkiat Pinitkan and public health nurses visited the low-income Nernrodfai Community Aug. 26, packed with tiny houses filled with people working in high-risk occupations.



About 50 people registered for the antigen kit tests. No results of the tests were disclosed.

Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, reported 156 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, among 972 recorded in all of Chonburi.


Damrongkiat estimated about half of Pattaya’s high-risk residents have been tested and more tests will be carried out until cases fall to manageable levels.

All Covid-19 tests are being done by professional public health officers.



Not to imply this person tested positive, but anyone who does test positive would be sent to Pattaya Hospital for further testing and care.









