Pattaya community lives in fear as foreigner stands by while his pit bulls kill neighbor’s dog

PATTAYA, Thailand – Concerns over dog-related disturbances are escalating across Pattaya, as residents grow increasingly frustrated with both stray dog populations and irresponsible pet ownership—especially involving dangerous breeds. The latest incident in Banglamung district has heightened fears after a foreign resident allegedly allowed two pit bulls to fatally attack a local dog, sparking outrage and community action.







On May 17, reporters visited a residential village in Moo 7, Nongprue sub-district, after receiving complaints from locals. According to residents, a foreign national living in the same gated community frequently lets his pit bulls roam freely. The most recent incident ended in tragedy when the dogs mauled and killed a neighbor’s pet. Witnesses say the owner stood by without intervening and has shown no intention of taking responsibility.



Mrs. Kaem, also known as “Pa Chaem,” a 60-year-old local resident and the owner of the dog that was killed, described the terrifying moment her pet was attacked. “The pit bulls came charging without warning. He didn’t even try to stop them,” she said, visibly shaken. She added that this wasn’t the first time such an incident had occurred and criticized the housing development for failing to implement any concrete measures.

The community now lives in fear—not only for their pets but also for the safety of children and the elderly. Several residents have joined together to file a police report, demanding accountability and stronger safety protocols.

This case adds to a growing number of complaints in Pattaya involving dogs—ranging from unsterilized stray populations to aggressive pets left uncontrolled. While animal welfare groups and local authorities have launched sterilization and adoption drives, enforcement and pet owner responsibility remain ongoing challenges.



Authorities are now being urged to take stronger action, including stricter regulations on ownership of aggressive breeds and improved enforcement of leash and confinement laws. For residents like Pa Chaem, safety cannot wait: “We shouldn’t have to be afraid to walk out of our own homes.”

































