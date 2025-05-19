Motorcyclist injured as Pattaya road collapses into sinkhole overnight — repaired, but officials urge caution during rainy season

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night road collapse in Pattaya left a motorcyclist injured after their vehicle fell into a deep sinkhole that suddenly opened on Sukhumvit Road. The incident occurred in front of the Sawang Boriboon Naklua Foundation’s public service point in Chonburi province around midnight on May 17.

The motorcycle lost control and crashed as it passed over the area where the road had unexpectedly subsided. The rider sustained injuries and was quickly assisted by Weerachit Inta, a rescue volunteer (call sign 4231), who happened to be stationed nearby. He provided first aid before coordinating transport to Pattamakhun Hospital for further treatment.







Officials from Pattaya City’s engineering division arrived promptly at the scene to install barricades and prevent additional accidents. Immediate repairs are being planned to restore the road surface to its original condition. The cause of the collapse is still under investigation.

Authorities have urged motorists to remain cautious when traveling through the affected area until repairs are completed.





































