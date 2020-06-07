Pattaya civil-defense volunteer arrested for raping underage girls

A Banglamung civil-defense volunteer was arrested for allegedly raping two underage girls.

Thawatchai Wisutwuthipong, 33, was apprehended on a May 20 arrest warrant outside his house in Nong Plalai. He admitted he was the person named in the warrant, but denied the charges.







A volunteer for Banglamung District, Thawatchai was accused by a 17-year-old arrested April 11 for pimping underage girls in Pattaya as hiring her to supply two girls, age 13 and 15, for sex.

Parents of the unrelated girls had filed police complaints in 2018, but it took Chonburi human-trafficking police more than two years to make an arrest.





