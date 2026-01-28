Pattaya City discusses measures to ease sidecar vendor congestion near Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have begun discussions on measures to ease traffic congestion caused by sidecar food vendors parking near the entrance to Walking Street, a long-standing issue that has disrupted traffic flow and affected the city’s image during early morning hours.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, reviewed previous enforcement efforts and examined operational challenges faced by municipal departments. Officials focused on complaints concerning sidecar vendors who park in double rows near the Walking Street entrance at around 4:00 a.m., prior to the road reopening to regular traffic.







City inspections found that approximately 20–25 sidecar vehicles frequently gather and wait in the area, blocking lanes and creating traffic bottlenecks at a critical time for road access and city services.

As an initial step, Pattaya City has instructed municipal officers and relevant agencies to step up on-site enforcement to maintain order and prevent vehicles from obstructing traffic. Authorities said further data collection and coordination with relevant stakeholders will follow, with the goal of developing clear and sustainable regulations for sidecar vendor access in the area.



































