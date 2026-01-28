Long-awaited Pattaya Second Road resurfacing finally gets underway

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has officially kicked off a major road resurfacing project on Pattaya Second Road, aiming to improve driving conditions while minimizing disruption to residents, businesses, and tourists. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2026.

The meeting, chaired by Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet at Pattaya City Hall, brought together officials from the Engineering and Sanitation Office and representatives from the contractor, Bangkok Concrete 1989 Co., Ltd., who presented the proposed construction approach and implementation plan.







The project covers a 3.3-kilometer stretch of Pattaya Second Road, from in front of Terminal 21 Pattaya to the South Pattaya intersection near Wat Chaimongkol Royal Monastery. Road widths range from approximately 10.5 to 18.9 meters, with a total resurfacing area of about 42,815 square meters. The construction budget is 34.33 million baht and includes asphalt concrete resurfacing along with new road markings throughout the route.

Mayor Poramet said Pattaya Second Road is one of the city’s key economic arteries, heavily used by residents, business operators, and tourists. As a result, the city has prioritized reducing the impact of construction on daily life and commercial activity. Instead of a standard asphalt overlay, Pattaya City will adopt a “recycling” method due to the existing road’s poor condition and numerous potholes, which could compromise surface quality if simply covered.



Under the recycling method, the existing road surface will first be milled to a depth of about five centimeters. The reclaimed material will then be processed and reinforced to strengthen the road base before two new layers of asphalt concrete are laid. During the curing process, some dust may occur; however, the contractor will apply surface treatments to suppress dust and limit its spread, reducing impacts on road users and nearby businesses.

To ease traffic disruption, construction will be carried out in phases by dividing the roadway in half and working on one side at a time, allowing traffic to continue flowing along the route throughout the project.





The mayor added that road structure samples will next be sent to the Department of Highways for analysis, a process expected to take about one to one-and-a-half months. Once the results are received, the contract will be signed and construction will begin, likely between late March and early April. The work period is estimated at 90 days, with completion targeted for mid-2026.

Pattaya City acknowledged that some inconvenience during construction is unavoidable and asked for cooperation from residents, business owners, and visitors. City officials emphasized that contractors will be closely supervised to ensure safety, careful execution, and minimal disruption, with the long-term goal of delivering a smoother, safer, and more durable road surface for the city.



































