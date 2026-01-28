Beach back for everyone as Jomtien officers clear public space

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien municipal officers carried out a clean-up and area management operation along Jomtien Beach on Wednesday, Jan 28, removing personal belongings left behind by homeless individuals in an effort to restore order and cleanliness to the public space.

The operation aimed to clear items placed along the beachfront that were obstructing walkways and detracting from the area’s appearance. Officials said the action was taken to return the beach to a clean, open, and orderly condition for residents and visitors.







Authorities confirmed the operation was completed successfully, with Jomtien Beach now restored to its usual scenic state, allowing tourists to enjoy the area comfortably and safely.

The move sparked online discussion, with some residents calling for consistent enforcement to prevent repeated problems, while others urged calm and constructive dialogue rather than confrontational responses.



































