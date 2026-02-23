Pattaya City clears Jomtien Beach after garbage washes ashore for kilometers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Jomtien Beach has been cleared and restored after large amounts of marine debris were washed ashore along several kilometers of coastline, briefly alarming tourists and disrupting seaside activities.

On February 22, reporters surveyed the beach after residents and visitors raised concerns about trash carried in by strong waves. The debris included driftwood, plastic waste, foam containers, bottles, and hazardous items such as nails, prompting many tourists to avoid swimming and limit their activities to walking along the shore.







The unusual sight led to thinner-than-usual crowds despite it being a Sunday, a day that typically draws large numbers of both Thai and foreign visitors.

Local beach umbrella operators said the phenomenon occurs almost every year during periods of rough seas, when ocean currents push floating waste back onto the shoreline, creating safety concerns for swimmers.



In response, Pattaya City swiftly deployed cleanup crews to remove large debris and dangerous materials. The waste was gathered and moved to designated areas for disposal, with the operation completed within approximately four hours.

By the afternoon, the beach had returned to a clean and safe condition, allowing tourists to resume normal activities and restoring confidence in one of Pattaya’s most popular seaside destinations.



































