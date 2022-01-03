Pattaya-Chonburi launches proactive COVID-19 case-finding operations

Authorities in Chonburi province have launched proactive case-finding operations while urging businesses to set up screening checkpoints and test their staff using antigen kits in order to detect and isolate suspected cases.

Establishments in Pattaya and Banglamung that serve alcoholic beverages and do not conduct antigen tests on staff and patrons have been ordered to close.







Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said he was concerned about transmissions in the province, as most residents work in factories. Factories are still permitted to operate after New Year’s celebrations, but are urged to conduct antigen tests on their employees.



According to Chonburi’s public health office, the province recorded the largest number of new COVID-19 infections on Sunday at 442. 81% of cases in Banglamung district alone were also determined to be the Omicron coronavirus variant.







Authorities are meanwhile advising state agencies and private businesses to allow their employees to work from home for at least two weeks amid surging Omicron infections, with over 1,500 nationwide as of New Year’s Day.

They are also recommending that people follow Universal Prevention guidelines, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Officials insist, however, that the situation remains under control and there have so far been no severe cases caused by the new variant.

According to Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed agencies to continue closely monitoring the Omicron situation in order to prevent major Omicron outbreaks.







The spokesperson added that the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Transport are offering free antigen tests for people returning to Bangkok through the Mo Chit bus terminal and Hua Lamphong railway station. (NNT)



























