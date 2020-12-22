Pattaya checks seafood market for tipped scales

Pattaya health inspectors checked Naklua’s Lan Po Market following complaints about inaccurate scales.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh and Public Health Department representative Pramote Subsang led inspectors on a tour of the seafood market Dec. 21.

The visit came after complaints that scales near the entrance for weighing products sold by the gram were tipped to weigh heavy. Officials checked that prices were clearly marked, descriptions listed and that scales were balanced. Any machines found to be heavy would be seized and destroyed, he said. Those using rigged equipment could face fines of up to 280,000 baht.





















