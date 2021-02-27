Pattaya business leaders push for more tourism events

Thai and foreign tourists like to relax and exercise along Pattaya Beach at sunset.

Pattaya business leaders are pushing city hall to restart its aggressive calendar of tourism-driving events now rather than April as currently planned.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome recently met with the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association to discuss the calendar which currently has only one event scheduled: the “Pattaya Colorful” interactive-art festival March 26-27.


Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome recently met with the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association to discuss Pattaya’s upcoming events calendar.

The mayor earlier said most events would resume in April and include the Pattaya Music Festival.

The mayor said he expected that Chonburi will be dropped to a “green” coronavirus “surveillance” zone, from its current yellow “high surveillance” area, fully removing all remaining Covid-19-prevention restrictions. The two sides discussed that, even as a green zone, basic disease-control protocols still would be needed.

Sonthaya also stressed that Pattaya has an advantage because it’s close to Bangkok, where restrictions remain tighter, making the city a respite.


