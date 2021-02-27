Pattaya business leaders push for more tourism events

Pattaya business leaders are pushing city hall to restart its aggressive calendar of tourism-driving events now rather than April as currently planned.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome recently met with the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association to discuss the calendar which currently has only one event scheduled: the “Pattaya Colorful” interactive-art festival March 26-27.







The mayor earlier said most events would resume in April and include the Pattaya Music Festival.

The mayor said he expected that Chonburi will be dropped to a “green” coronavirus “surveillance” zone, from its current yellow “high surveillance” area, fully removing all remaining Covid-19-prevention restrictions. The two sides discussed that, even as a green zone, basic disease-control protocols still would be needed.

Sonthaya also stressed that Pattaya has an advantage because it’s close to Bangkok, where restrictions remain tighter, making the city a respite.

















