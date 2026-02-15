Investor confidence soars as foreign capital floods Thailand at five-year high

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Department of Business Development announced that Thailand attracted over THB 324 billion (US$10.4 billion) in foreign investment last year – the highest in 5 years!

Top Investors:

∙Singapore: 103 billion (US$3.3 billion)

∙Japan: THB85.6 billion (US$2.74 billion)

∙China: THB35 billion (US$1.12 billion)







Hottest Investment Sectors:

The top 10 business categories, accounting for 87% of total investment (THB 282 billion, or US$9.04 billion), include contract manufacturing, IT services, rental services, engineering, consulting, wholesale trade, financial services, accounting, hotels, and private sector partnerships.



Looking Ahead to 2026:

Foreign investors continue to show confidence in Thailand’s modern infrastructure and strong economy. The country expects growing interest in emerging sectors such as:

∙Digital tech (Cloud/Cybersecurity)

∙Electric vehicles & components

∙Healthcare & medical services

∙Eco-friendly food & sustainable products

This investment boom brings not only capital but also valuable technology transfer and expertise to Thailand. (PRD)



































