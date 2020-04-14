Pattaya begins water rationing

The Provincial Waterworks Authority has begun rationing tap water with faucets in most Pattaya-area homes only running every other day.







With the Mabprachan Reservoir now down to 5 percent of capacity, PWA Pattaya manager Suthat Nutpan said the utility is alternating service between low-lying and elevated areas, with service cut across the board from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Those receiving water service on odd-numbered days are:

South Road, Thepprasit Road, Soi Wat Bunkachana and Soi Chaiyapruek 1, Soi Mabyailia 1-21 and Sukhumvit Soi 53 (5-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.)

Central Road’s southern side and Chaloemphrakiat Road (6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Soi Khao Noi (5 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

North Road’s northern side (6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Those receiving water service on even-numbered days are:

Pratamnak Hill (5 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Central Road’s northern side (6 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Sukhumvit Road near King Power, Soi Arunothai, Sois Sukhumvit 42-46/4 (6 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Huay Yai Soi Chaiyapruek 2, Nong Heep and Khao Makok (5 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pong, Rung Ruang Village, Soi Mabyailia 6-18/1 (5-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.)

In other areas, water will run every day or nearly every day.

Soi Nernplubwan and Soi Tung Kom (every day 5-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m.)

Naklua Sois 25-33 and Pattayaniwed (5-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. every day except April 15-16, 19, 23, 25, 27-28; and May 3-4, 7, 10-11 and 13).

Soi Photisan Soi 2-14, Naklua Sois 15-16 (5-9 a.m. and 4-8 p.m. April 17, 20-21, 24-25 and 28-30; and May 1-2, 5, 8-9, and 12-13.)











