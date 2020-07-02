Pattaya beer bars reopen, hoping someone drops in

Jetsada Homklin
Pattaya’s beer bars can open again, but the question remains whether anyone will go.

Owners spent July 1 cleaning and sterilizing stools, surfaces and equipment at bars across the city, hoping expats will trickle back for a drink that night. It promptly rained, washing out most business.



Kaew, who owns a beer bar on Soi 7, said she’s slashing drink prices by 20 percent as a reopening promotion. She said the bar previously had regular expat customers from Germany and the UK and hopes they’ll come back.

A return to business will help her, her staff and even local motorcycle taxis, Kaew said.

